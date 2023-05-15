Is Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) a good stock to buy now?

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) is -84.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $36.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -84.45% and -84.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing -10.08% at the moment leaves the stock -90.96% off its SMA200. BBLN registered -96.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.30.

The stock witnessed a -85.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.74%, and is -85.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.65% over the week and 14.99% over the month.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has around 1895 employees, a market worth around $29.60M and $1.11B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.93% and -97.05% from its 52-week high.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.70% this year.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.03M, and float is at 6.07M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanghavi Darshak,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Sanghavi Darshak sold 3,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $7.21 per share for a total of $23086.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40394.0 shares.

Babylon Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Sanghavi Darshak (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $7.66 per share for $28671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43596.0 shares of the BBLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Sanghavi Darshak (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,640 shares at an average price of $8.50 for $22440.0. The insider now directly holds 47,339 shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN).