JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) down 0.00% since start of the year

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $144.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $136.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 4.21% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.10, the stock is -2.98% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.99 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 4.41% off its SMA200. JPM registered 13.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.36%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 296877 employees, a market worth around $397.58B and $114.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.41% and -7.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.97B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.64%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pinto Daniel E,the company’sPresident & COO, CEO CIB. SEC filings show that Pinto Daniel E sold 113,640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $135.93 per share for a total of $15.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Piepszak Jennifer (Co-CEO CCB) sold a total of 1,871 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $135.97 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24797.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, HOBSON MELLODY L (Director) acquired 375 shares at an average price of $134.53 for $50448.0. The insider now directly holds 22,040 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 13.51% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -23.84% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -11.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.