Positives for General Motors Company (GM) as stock gains in recent trading

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is -3.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.33 and a high of $43.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.99% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.40, the stock is -3.13% and -7.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.04 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -12.59% off its SMA200. GM registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.47.

The stock witnessed a -6.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.64%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 167000 employees, a market worth around $46.04B and $160.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.01 and Fwd P/E is 4.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.82% and -25.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

General Motors Company (GM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Motors Company (GM) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Motors Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.35B with Short Float at 2.41%.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Gerald,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $42.65 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71209.0 shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Carlisle Stephen K. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $41.97 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46170.0 shares of the GM stock.

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -31.34% down over the past 12 months.