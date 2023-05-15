Positives for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) as stock gains in recent trading

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is 21.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.43 and a high of $75.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $61.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.08% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -35.38% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.92, the stock is -0.59% and 2.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.13 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. MU registered -9.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.84%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $67.43B and $23.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.76 and Fwd P/E is 97.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.79% and -19.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 2.38%.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEYER RICHARD M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BEYER RICHARD M sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $59.88 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95660.0 shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Sadana Sumit (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $62.50 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Sadana Sumit (EVP, Chief Business Officer) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $62.44 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 251,654 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -32.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.