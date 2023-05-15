Regions Financial Corporation (RF) down -26.99% since start of the year

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -26.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.94 and a high of $24.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 21.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is -10.09% and -15.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.19 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -25.64% off its SMA200. RF registered -21.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.92%.

The stock witnessed a -14.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.50%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 20113 employees, a market worth around $14.56B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.91% and -35.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 935.00M, and float is at 929.75M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ritter William D.,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $23.42 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24344.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Lusco C. Matthew (SEVP & CRO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $22.83 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77843.0 shares of the RF stock.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -23.84% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -11.93% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -4.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.