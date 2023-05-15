TCOM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Now

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.46 and a high of $40.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $33.05, the stock is -5.17% and -8.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.26% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 65.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.61.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.63%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 32202 employees, a market worth around $22.17B and $2.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.56 and Fwd P/E is 18.46. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.04% and -17.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 346.20% this year.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.89M, and float is at 646.14M with Short Float at 2.59%.