These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -33.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.27 and a high of $53.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.52% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 8.97% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.13, the stock is -9.55% and -17.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.87 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -31.89% off its SMA200. USB registered -39.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.63%.

The stock witnessed a -17.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.18%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 76646 employees, a market worth around $44.33B and $21.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.77 and Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.82% and -45.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.53B, and float is at 1.53B with Short Float at 2.35%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelligrew James B,the company’sVice Chair. SEC filings show that Kelligrew James B bought 16,260 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $30.59 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that McKenney Richard P (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $30.37 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Wine Scott W. (Director) acquired 30,438 shares at an average price of $32.85 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -23.84% down over the past 12 months and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is -16.86% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -11.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.