Toast Inc. (TOST) Is Up 8.10% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is 8.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $26.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $20.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -8.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.49, the stock is 6.81% and 9.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.75 million and changing -6.30% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. TOST registered 53.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.27.

The stock witnessed a 8.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.52%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $11.01B and $3.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.64% and -25.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 524.10M, and float is at 342.37M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Narang Aman,the company’sCOO & Co-President. SEC filings show that Narang Aman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $20.72 per share for a total of $2.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Matlock James Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $17.54 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39696.0 shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Matlock James Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 6,091 shares at an average price of $17.16 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 46,006 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).