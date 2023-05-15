UiPath Inc. (PATH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PATH Stock Is Going Next

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is 12.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $22.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PATH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.18% off the consensus price target high of $27.50 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is -1.35% and -7.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.58 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. PATH registered -0.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.80.

The stock witnessed a -14.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) has around 3833 employees, a market worth around $8.19B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.45. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.07% and -36.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UiPath Inc. (PATH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 553.83M, and float is at 419.06M with Short Float at 7.91%.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at UiPath Inc. (PATH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupta Ashim,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $16.18 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.

UiPath Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Gupta Ashim (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $16.18 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PATH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Gupta Ashim (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $16.96 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 1,319,051 shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH).