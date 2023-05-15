What should you know before buying stock in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -16.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $44.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.46% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.23% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.07, the stock is -8.28% and -9.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -14.36% off its SMA200. WBA registered -28.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.99%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $26.89B and $133.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.47. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.24% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 862.60M, and float is at 714.48M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BREWER ROSALIND G,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that BREWER ROSALIND G bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $33.95 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,475,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $30.30 per share for $468.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.77 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 5,961,534 shares at an average price of $165.08 for $984.13 million. The insider now directly holds 33,659,180 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 4.64% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -30.01% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 17.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.