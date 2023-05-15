Will Unity Software Inc. (U) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.22 and a high of $58.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $32.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.08% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -147.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.65, the stock is 6.35% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.24 million and changing -8.66% at the moment leaves the stock -12.22% off its SMA200. U registered -2.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.09.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.02%, and is 12.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 7703 employees, a market worth around $12.29B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.09. Profit margin for the company is -63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.73% and -49.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.91M, and float is at 323.07M with Short Float at 7.55%.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bar-Zeev Tomer,the company’sPresident, Grow. SEC filings show that Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $32.13 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.76 million shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Bar-Zeev Tomer (President, Grow) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $32.34 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Lee Michelle K. (Director) disposed off 178 shares at an average price of $29.66 for $5279.0. The insider now directly holds 176 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).

Unity Software Inc. (U): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 64.21% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -0.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.