1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) down -58.95% since start of the year

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) is -58.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $9.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFSH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 9.03% and -16.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing 32.83% at the moment leaves the stock -61.85% off its SMA200. EFSH registered -91.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.40.

The stock witnessed a 8.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.27%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.25% over the week and 32.24% over the month.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $3.98M and $48.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.23% and -92.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.00% this year.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.10M, and float is at 1.63M with Short Float at 4.04%.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roberts Ellery,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Roberts Ellery bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $9660.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

1847 Holdings LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Froning Paul (Director) bought a total of 6,240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $2.62 per share for $16350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36938.0 shares of the EFSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Froning Paul (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $13750.0. The insider now directly holds 30,698 shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH).