AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.09 and a high of $168.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $147.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $146.59, the stock is -4.85% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. ABBV registered -4.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.45.

The stock witnessed a -9.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.64%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $257.64B and $56.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.31. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.32% and -12.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.89%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sorg Elaine K.,the company’sSVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS. SEC filings show that Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $165.00 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35330.0 shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Sorg Elaine K. (SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS) sold a total of 7,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $161.67 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35330.0 shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Sorg Elaine K. (SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS) disposed off 15,002 shares at an average price of $160.03 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 42,829 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.30% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -26.26% lower over the same period.