Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is 2.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $274.73 and a high of $451.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $335.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.22% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.99% off the consensus price target high of $480.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -7.69% lower than the price target low of $321.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $345.67, the stock is -4.41% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -1.38% off its SMA200. ADBE registered -11.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.82%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 29239 employees, a market worth around $161.46B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.08 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.82% and -23.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 459.00M, and float is at 457.38M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Belsky Scott,the company’sEVP, CPO, Creative Cloud. SEC filings show that Belsky Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $374.56 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24683.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that WARNOCK JOHN E (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $364.43 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, WARNOCK JOHN E (Director) disposed off 672 shares at an average price of $378.94 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 378,965 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 20.70% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 21.19% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 3.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.