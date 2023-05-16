Analysts suggest Zillow Group Inc. (Z) could spike 29.82% in a year

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 41.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $49.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $44.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -52.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.62, the stock is 1.30% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 19.76% off its SMA200. Z registered 20.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.15.

The stock witnessed a -0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is -5.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5852 employees, a market worth around $10.63B and $1.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.16. Distance from 52-week low is 74.51% and -7.50% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.10% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.60M, and float is at 153.62M with Short Float at 11.53%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rock Jennifer,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Rock Jennifer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $48.98 per share for a total of $97960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84961.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Rock Jennifer (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $43.01 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86961.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Samuelson Errol G (Chief Industry Dev. Officer) disposed off 4,185 shares at an average price of $42.95 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 162,165 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -35.07% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 54.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.