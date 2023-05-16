Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 70.23% Change This Year

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 70.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $8.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASRT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is 18.56% and 20.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock 80.65% off its SMA200. ASRT registered 178.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.93%, and is 16.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $408.02M and $156.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.18 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.82% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.30%).

Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.90% this year.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.32M, and float is at 47.43M with Short Float at 20.21%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyree James L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tyree James L sold 43,143 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.