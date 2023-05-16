BJ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Now

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 7.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.45 and a high of $80.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $70.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.89% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -9.11% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.92, the stock is -5.51% and -5.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.93% off its SMA200. BJ registered 13.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.39%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $9.71B and $19.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.82 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.84% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.79M, and float is at 133.64M with Short Float at 2.77%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desroches Jeff,the company’sEVP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Desroches Jeff sold 7,059 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $77.09 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84822.0 shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Desroches Jeff (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 1,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $74.83 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91881.0 shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) disposed off 2,862 shares at an average price of $71.67 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 175,863 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).