Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 11.18% Change This Year

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 11.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.17 and a high of $82.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $81.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $118.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.07% off the consensus price target high of $166.10 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 22.88% higher than the price target low of $107.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.93, the stock is 3.83% and 6.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 8.10% off its SMA200. CP registered 21.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.50.

The stock witnessed a 6.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.88%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has around 12935 employees, a market worth around $102.95B and $9.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.19. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.26% and -0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 930.70M, and float is at 929.94M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -13.47% down over the past 12 months and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) that is 9.13% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -3.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.