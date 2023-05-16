Check out this: Alcoa Corporation (AA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -18.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $67.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.09% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.03% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.99, the stock is -0.55% and -8.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -18.04% off its SMA200. AA registered -32.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.50.

The stock witnessed a -8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.86%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 13100 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $11.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.25% and -45.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.10% this year.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.00M, and float is at 175.35M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harvey Roy Christopher,the company’sPresident, CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Harvey Roy Christopher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $51.34 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Alcoa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Bacchi Renato (EVP & CSIO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $53.50 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59567.0 shares of the AA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Elam Harden Sonya (EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer) disposed off 4,514 shares at an average price of $51.87 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 29,427 shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA).