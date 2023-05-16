Check out this: NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) could be on the verge of a big rally

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) is 122.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.33% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.17, the stock is 104.49% and 89.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 111.60% at the moment leaves the stock 84.71% off its SMA200. NGMS registered 137.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 63.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.48.

The stock witnessed a 82.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.33%, and is 106.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) has around 695 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $165.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 69.31. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.41% and 43.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeoGames S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -465.50% this year.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.52M, and float is at 12.74M with Short Float at 1.58%.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) that is 0.08% higher over the past 12 months. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is 106.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.