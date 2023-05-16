Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.22 and a high of $52.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.21% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -44.37% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.65, the stock is 6.23% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -10.89% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 33.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.77%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 19400 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $10.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 301.30 and Fwd P/E is 245.74. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.94% and -34.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.00% this year.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 424.33M, and float is at 90.01M with Short Float at 25.77%.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Chewy Inc. (CHWY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Sumit,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Sumit sold 21,317 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $39.74 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Mehta Satish (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $39.74 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Marte Mario Jesus (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,813 shares at an average price of $39.74 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 190,024 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).