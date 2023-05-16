Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -31.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.62 and a high of $28.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $10.76, the stock is -11.28% and -12.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -33.91% off its SMA200. DEI registered -60.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.50%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.22 and Fwd P/E is 38.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.32% and -61.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.76M, and float is at 168.28M with Short Float at 8.78%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIMON WILLIAM E JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81000.0 shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Wang Shirley (Director) bought a total of 284,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $21.17 per share for $6.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Kaplan Jordan L (Chief Exec Officer, President) acquired 48,750 shares at an average price of $20.48 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,851,640 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 12.39% up over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -7.75% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -23.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.