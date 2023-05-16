Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -47.18% Change This Year

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -47.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $37.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -9.94% and -6.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 7.24% at the moment leaves the stock -64.75% off its SMA200. FATE registered -75.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.59%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 551 employees, a market worth around $554.96M and $136.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.59% and -85.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.70%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.06M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 29.35%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Redmile Group, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Redmile Group, LLC bought 256,639 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $6.18 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.14 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Redmile Group, LLC (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $5.99 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.88 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Chu Yu-Waye (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,532 shares at an average price of $6.57 for $16648.0. The insider now directly holds 140,676 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 3.19% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 18.50% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 0.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.