Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is -18.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.57 and a high of $106.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.3% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 0.84% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.53, the stock is -0.19% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -22.66% off its SMA200. FIS registered -40.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.34.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.86%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $32.86B and $14.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.53. Distance from 52-week low is 14.33% and -47.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.00M, and float is at 587.96M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goldstein Jeffrey A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 958 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $57.24 per share for a total of $54836.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5404.0 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Alemany Ellen R (Director) bought a total of 783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $57.24 per share for $44819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2983.0 shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Hoag Erik D (CEVP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,658 shares at an average price of $63.88 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 16,368 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mastercard Incorporated (MA) that is trading 19.35% up over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -16.21% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -7.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.