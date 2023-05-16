FOLD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Now

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -8.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.13 and a high of $13.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.20, the stock is -4.42% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -3.68% off its SMA200. FOLD registered 53.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.01.

The stock witnessed a -1.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.39%, and is -8.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $336.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.85. Profit margin for the company is -60.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.08% and -19.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.10%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.34M, and float is at 250.72M with Short Float at 8.59%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Bradley L,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Campbell Bradley L sold 11,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $11.80 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Crowley John F (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $11.80 per share for $71335.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Crowley John F (Executive Chairman) disposed off 6,044 shares at an average price of $11.66 for $70502.0. The insider now directly holds 974,449 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 60.49% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 62.37% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 24.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.