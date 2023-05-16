Fortive Corporation (FTV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.47 and a high of $69.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $64.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $65.67, the stock is 1.12% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 0.72% off its SMA200. FTV registered 14.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.07%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $23.08B and $5.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.77 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.16% and -5.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.20% this year.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 353.60M, and float is at 348.54M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Stacey A.,the company’sSVP – Human Resources. SEC filings show that Walker Stacey A. sold 3,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $67.75 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32721.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 1,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $66.39 per share for $88697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37946.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) disposed off 2,063 shares at an average price of $68.67 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 40,150 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 0.45% up over the past 12 months and Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) that is 13.93% higher over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is 14.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.