Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) – The 83.0% Upside Potential Remains

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is 17.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GREE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -33.03% and -28.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -12.33% at the moment leaves the stock -70.25% off its SMA200. GREE registered -92.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.86.

The stock witnessed a -50.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.66%, and is -19.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.77% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $21.29M and $90.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.41% and -94.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-236.60%).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3588.90% this year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.37M, and float is at 15.56M with Short Float at 11.89%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P sold 6,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $2732.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37113.0 shares.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Rothaupt Daniel (Director) sold a total of 3,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $0.42 per share for $1457.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20530.0 shares of the GREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Atlas Capital Resources GP LLC (Director) acquired 1,190,476 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,190,476 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -9.45% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 27.75% higher over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is -0.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.