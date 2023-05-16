Is Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) a good stock to buy now?

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is 42.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 67.93% and 76.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.77 million and changing 30.48% at the moment leaves the stock -13.27% off its SMA200. VXRT registered -52.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 108.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.55%, and is 59.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.86% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $183.98M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.64% and -70.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.40%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.21M, and float is at 130.15M with Short Float at 14.57%.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watson W. Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $15140.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Vaxart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Ahmad Fuad (Interim CFO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $3.22 per share for $16100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the VXRT stock.