Is WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) a good stock to buy now?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) is 47.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WKEY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 14.35% and 18.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing 21.20% at the moment leaves the stock 25.58% off its SMA200. WKEY registered -4.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.67.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.49%, and is 15.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.24% over the week and 11.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.88% and -19.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.20%).

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.02M, and float is at 40.02M with Short Float at 0.17%.