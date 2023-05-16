KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is 5.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.77 and a high of $60.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.83% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 9.06% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.11, the stock is -4.13% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -4.01% off its SMA200. KKR registered 1.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.75k.

The stock witnessed a -5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.90%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 4150 employees, a market worth around $42.39B and $6.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.57% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.90% this year.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 862.30M, and float is at 741.43M with Short Float at 1.23%.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $38.83 per share for a total of $295.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37.0 shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Sorkin David (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $55.44 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.43 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 32,842,183 shares at an average price of $9.41 for $309.01 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -16.04% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 5.55% higher over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is 7.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.