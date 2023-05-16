MPLX LP (MPLX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is 3.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.47 and a high of $35.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $33.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $33.91, the stock is -1.82% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 1.76% off its SMA200. MPLX registered 12.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.51%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.07% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 5811 employees, a market worth around $33.94B and $11.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -4.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 352.74M with Short Float at 3.76%.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at MPLX LP (MPLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 38 times.

MPLX LP (MPLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 24.60% up over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is 2.88% higher over the same period. Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) is -10.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.