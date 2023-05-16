Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) up 672.00% since start of the year

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) is 672.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $27.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.42%.

Currently trading at $30.88, the stock is 256.03% and 365.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.84 million and changing 67.28% at the moment leaves the stock 365.94% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.58.

The stock witnessed a 508.69% in the last 1 month, and is 18.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 114.86% over the week and 53.58% over the month.

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $462.27M and $4.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 712.63% and 13.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.05M, and float is at 0.97M with Short Float at 1.55%.