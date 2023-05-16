Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 4.26% Change This Year

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is 4.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.37 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.96, the stock is -2.18% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -10.20% off its SMA200. PEB registered -35.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.29%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.44B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.89% and -42.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.10% this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.49M, and float is at 122.78M with Short Float at 14.10%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BORTZ JON E,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that BORTZ JON E bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that BORTZ JON E (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $13.22 per share for $39660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the PEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, BORTZ JON E (Chairman and CEO) acquired 14,000 shares at an average price of $13.62 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,108,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -35.68% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -10.75% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is 2.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.