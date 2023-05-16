Positives for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) as stock gains in recent trading

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 23.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.69 and a high of $66.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $64.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.07% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -27.4% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.70, the stock is 4.04% and 14.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 20.29% off its SMA200. TAP registered 14.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.57%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $12.89B and $10.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.26. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.45% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.50% this year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.50M, and float is at 166.48M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $10690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13226.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is -6.07% lower over the past 12 months.