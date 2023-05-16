Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:QRTEA Stock Is Going Next

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -37.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.70 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.90 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -104.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is 20.52% and 8.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -49.49% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -71.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.18.

The stock witnessed a 27.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.20%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.88% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $448.30M and $11.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.19% and -75.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -926.70% this year.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 383.00M, and float is at 341.40M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rawlinson David,the company’sPresident/CEO. SEC filings show that Rawlinson David sold 89,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $82406.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Wilm Renee L (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) sold a total of 18,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $0.92 per share for $16708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33166.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 18,100 shares at an average price of $0.92 for $16704.0. The insider now directly holds 198,841 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 3.99% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 2.98% higher over the same period. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is -29.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.