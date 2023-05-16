SHAK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Now

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is 69.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.72 and a high of $67.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $65.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.09% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.27% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -40.6% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.30, the stock is 20.35% and 24.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 7.81% at the moment leaves the stock 34.76% off its SMA200. SHAK registered 60.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.55.

The stock witnessed a 30.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.70%, and is 5.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has around 11316 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $950.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 282.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.39% and 4.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.33M, and float is at 37.26M with Short Float at 10.01%.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koff Zach,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31085.0 shares.

Shake Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Flug Jeffrey (Director) sold a total of 1,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $60.07 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6983.0 shares of the SHAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Koff Zach (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,900 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 31,085 shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -6.10% down over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is 38.59% higher over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 24.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.