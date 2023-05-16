Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is 44.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -27.01% and -7.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing -12.18% at the moment leaves the stock -28.93% off its SMA200. SDIG registered -64.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.69%, and is -23.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.47% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 168 employees, a market worth around $34.14M and $106.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.90% and -81.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.60%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.40% this year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.85M, and float is at 10.73M with Short Float at 23.30%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beard Gregory A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beard Gregory A bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.99 million shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Beard Gregory A (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 602,409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $1.66 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the SDIG stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -23.36% lower over the past 12 months. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -26.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.