The Western Union Company (WU): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WU Stock Is Going Next

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -11.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.07 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -22.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.24, the stock is 8.13% and 9.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.25 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -9.57% off its SMA200. WU registered -26.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91.

The stock witnessed a 10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.24%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

The Western Union Company (WU) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $4.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.55% and -32.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.50%).

The Western Union Company (WU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Western Union Company (WU) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Western Union Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

The Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.40M, and float is at 370.55M with Short Float at 5.70%.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The Western Union Company (WU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOERRES JEFFREY A,the company’sNon-Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $12.84 per share for a total of $99463.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Western Union Company (WU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -16.21% lower over the past 12 months.