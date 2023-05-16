These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -20.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.33% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is -11.14% and -8.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 7.73% at the moment leaves the stock -44.71% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -26.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.41%, and is -7.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.75% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $395.38M and $73.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -77.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.30%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -352.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.81M, and float is at 155.16M with Short Float at 16.11%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Getz Heather C,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Getz Heather C sold 64,536 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $1.98 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Stoica Andrei G (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $1.65 per share for $1980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Stoica Andrei G (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 9,239 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $18011.0. The insider now directly holds 1,104,345 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).