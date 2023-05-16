These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is -35.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.45% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.78, the stock is -5.53% and -18.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 9.00% at the moment leaves the stock -32.91% off its SMA200. FULT registered -28.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.44%.

The stock witnessed a -18.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.12%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $981.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.83% and -42.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.60M, and float is at 163.65M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Myers Curtis J,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Myers Curtis J bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that MCCOLLOM MARK R (Sr. EVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.74 per share for $97400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71503.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Campbell David M (Sr Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,514 shares at an average price of $11.19 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 22,202 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -25.86% down over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -28.64% lower over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -28.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.