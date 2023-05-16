These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 88.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 40.99% and 35.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.41 million and changing 39.99% at the moment leaves the stock 17.93% off its SMA200. LMFA registered -5.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.61%.

The stock witnessed a 21.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is 41.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.58% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $13.44M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.09% and -44.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.90%).

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -472.20% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.09M, and float is at 9.77M with Short Float at 0.90%.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Graham Andrew L.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Graham Andrew L. bought 10,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $0.93 per share for a total of $10137.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43816.0 shares.

LM Funding America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that McCree Douglas I. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $0.91 per share for $4545.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5410.0 shares of the LMFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Graham Andrew L. (Director) acquired 9,200 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $9872.0. The insider now directly holds 32,916 shares of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA).