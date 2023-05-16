These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 12.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $39.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07%.

Currently trading at $36.28, the stock is 3.37% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 14.93% off its SMA200. SFM registered 48.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $6.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.82% and -9.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.83M, and float is at 102.57M with Short Float at 17.63%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coffin Kim,the company’sSVP, Chief Forager. SEC filings show that Coffin Kim sold 61,788 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $36.46 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8165.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Molloy Lawrence (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 52,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $36.70 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $36.12 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 17,517 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading -13.05% down over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -9.50% lower over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -39.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.