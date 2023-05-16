Things appear to be looking up for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 18.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.11 and a high of $445.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $434.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $430.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.3% off the consensus price target high of $507.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -44.84% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $434.51, the stock is 7.71% and 19.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 25.97% off its SMA200. LLY registered 48.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.15.

The stock witnessed a 15.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.00%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $413.53B and $27.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.98 and Fwd P/E is 35.40. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.48% and -2.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 949.27M, and float is at 947.44M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 20,646 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $442.77 per share for a total of $9.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101.67 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 178,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $426.40 per share for $76.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 101.69 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 41,698 shares at an average price of $409.75 for $17.09 million. The insider now directly holds 101,867,112 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.30% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -41.88% lower over the same period.