Things appear to be looking up for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $113.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $108.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.61% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.1% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.86, the stock is 2.22% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 7.06% off its SMA200. ICE registered 15.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.61%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 9010 employees, a market worth around $61.29B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.68 and Fwd P/E is 18.24. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -2.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.10% this year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.00M, and float is at 550.82M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foley Douglas,the company’sSVP, HR & Administration. SEC filings show that Foley Douglas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $104.80 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21481.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 81,827 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $104.02 per share for $8.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.2 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $104.02 for $3.12 million. The insider now directly holds 2,941,705 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -3.43% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 14.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.