Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is 10.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $18.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $6.86, the stock is -8.29% and -17.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -13.36% off its SMA200. VTNR registered -42.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.25.

The stock witnessed a -20.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.33%, and is -7.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $516.83M and $3.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.32. Distance from 52-week low is 26.57% and -62.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.30% this year.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.69M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 31.04%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cowart Benjamin P,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.45 million shares.

Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) sold a total of 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $8.29 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.52 million shares of the VTNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Stratton Christopher Allen (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 66,913 shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 30.04% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 101.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.