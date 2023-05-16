What should you know before buying stock in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) is 205.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRVS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 111.04% and 163.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 26.83% at the moment leaves the stock 186.80% off its SMA200. CRVS registered 150.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 213.25%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.78.

The stock witnessed a 150.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 229.41%, and is 100.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.64% over the week and 15.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 328.34% and 11.11% from its 52-week high.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.56M, and float is at 41.55M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones William Benton. SEC filings show that Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $15800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that MILLER RICHARD A MD (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.78 per share for $7812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the CRVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, LEA LEIV (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $3364.0. The insider now directly holds 133,238 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS).

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 82.71% higher over the past 12 months.