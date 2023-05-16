What should you know before buying stock in HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is -22.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.12 and a high of $66.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $40.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.86% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.25, the stock is -5.12% and -12.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -23.13% off its SMA200. DINO registered -10.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.84.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.88%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has around 5223 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $38.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.89 and Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.45% and -39.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.43M, and float is at 154.13M with Short Float at 6.00%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holding Carol Orme,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $47.59 per share for a total of $190.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.85 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Jennings Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $51.06 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, LEE JAMES H (Director) disposed off 4,180 shares at an average price of $50.64 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 57,101 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 21.75% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -4.56% lower over the same period. ConocoPhillips (COP) is 4.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.