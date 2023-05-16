Why Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) is 498.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $19.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELOX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.34% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.2% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.90, the stock is 76.54% and 121.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.06 million and changing 206.18% at the moment leaves the stock 71.64% off its SMA200. ELOX registered 4.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.58%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.45.

The stock witnessed a 40.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 178.21%, and is 112.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 54.25% over the week and 23.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 542.73% and -43.23% from its 52-week high.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.17M, and float is at 1.90M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -28.52% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -10.30% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -1.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.