Why Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) is 21.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.28 and a high of $159.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $138.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.61% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.89% off the consensus price target high of $218.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.09% lower than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.19, the stock is 25.06% and 17.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.87 million and changing 13.43% at the moment leaves the stock 30.67% off its SMA200. SRPT registered 148.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.01.

The stock witnessed a 28.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.77%, and is 23.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $14.64B and $975.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.62. Distance from 52-week low is 156.51% and -1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.10%).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.19M, and float is at 83.68M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayo Stephen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $109.92 per share for a total of $94311.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6387.0 shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Chambers Michael Andrew (Director) bought a total of 57,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $104.43 per share for $5.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Chambers Michael Andrew (Director) acquired 46,170 shares at an average price of $108.28 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 51,078 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -26.26% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 25.00% higher over the same period.