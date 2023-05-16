Why should you keep an eye on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 29.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.41 and a high of $96.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSCC stock was last observed hovering at around $81.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $96.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.67% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.39% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.96, the stock is -1.65% and -5.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 19.54% off its SMA200. LSCC registered 80.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.32.

The stock witnessed a -9.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.52%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has around 949 employees, a market worth around $11.46B and $694.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.17 and Fwd P/E is 34.34. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.41% and -13.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.42M, and float is at 134.68M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $82.49 per share for a total of $3.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT (President, CEO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $83.63 per share for $3.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the LSCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY (Director) disposed off 22,000 shares at an average price of $84.23 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 29,567 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -0.39% down over the past 12 months and Semtech Corporation (SMTC) that is -67.20% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is 11.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.